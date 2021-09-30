Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NYSEARCA:PID)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.57. Approximately 104,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 71,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.54.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64.

