Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (NASDAQ:KBWP) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 91.9% from the August 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBWP. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 946.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF in the first quarter worth about $373,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 30.7% in the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 5,309 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 185.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 4,850 shares during the period.

Get Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF alerts:

Shares of KBWP traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $76.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,143. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $78.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.66. Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $81.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.537 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th. This represents a $2.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.