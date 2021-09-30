Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) Shares Down 0.3%

Invesco KBW Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KBWR) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $61.75 and last traded at $61.93. 1,959 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 15,660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.11.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average is $60.73.

