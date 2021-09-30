Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 77.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.
IVR opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.35.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile
Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.
