Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Announces $0.09 Quarterly Dividend

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by 65.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 77.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $0.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.5%.

IVR opened at $3.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.56. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $909.60 million, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Invesco Mortgage Capital had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 100.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco Mortgage Capital will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Mortgage Capital stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) by 210.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,704,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,510,787 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.28% of Invesco Mortgage Capital worth $14,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 55.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Company Profile

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

