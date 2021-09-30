Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) Trading Down 0.5%

Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NYSEARCA:IBBQ) dropped 0.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.49 and last traded at $25.54. Approximately 13,418 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 31,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.68.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.61.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,362,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,356,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the second quarter worth $10,356,000.

