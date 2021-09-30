Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ) traded down 1.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.70 and last traded at $25.77. 21,252 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 45,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.17.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,127,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,040,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,568,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,568,000.

