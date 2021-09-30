Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Holdings Decreased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 177,165 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 0.5% of SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.06% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $109,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stewardship Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 23,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,342,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 160,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,833 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,979,000. Finally, SageGuard Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 20,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Thursday, hitting $359.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,394,691. The business has a fifty day moving average of $371.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $266.97 and a fifty-two week high of $382.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be given a $0.414 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.