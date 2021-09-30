Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 415,056 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 2,565,566 shares.The stock last traded at $151.37 and had previously closed at $152.33.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.08.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,784,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,143,000 after buying an additional 350,760 shares in the last quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 68,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,262,000 after buying an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 41,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,787,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 260,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,340,000 after buying an additional 8,845 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

