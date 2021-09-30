Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) Stock Price Down 5.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCD) dropped 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $107.69 and last traded at $107.70. Approximately 6,969 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 18,974 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.51.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.96 and its 200 day moving average is $113.92.

