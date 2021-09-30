Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) Shares Down 1.5%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCC) fell 1.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $100.57 and last traded at $100.57. 1,910 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 4,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.08.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.65.

Featured Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.