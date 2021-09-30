Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCE) were up 0.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.70 and last traded at $7.62. Approximately 266,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 732,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.89.

