Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF) Shares Down 0.2%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCF)’s share price traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $58.11 and last traded at $58.36. 703 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 7,127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.47.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.71.

