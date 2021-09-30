Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) Trading Down 2.1%

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:PSCI) shares dropped 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $90.82 and last traded at $90.82. Approximately 1,360 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 8,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.77.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.35.

