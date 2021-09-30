Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO) Stock Price Down 2%

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:PHO)’s share price traded down 2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $54.70 and last traded at $54.72. 192,339 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average session volume of 130,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.85.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.01.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Water Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.