Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for September, 30th (AMZN, BE, ENPH, GOOGL, NOVA, PETS, PLBY, PLUG, PNXGF, RIDE)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, September 30th:

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH)

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of PLBY Group (NASDAQ:PLBY). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG). BMO Capital Markets issued a market perform rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. began coverage on shares of Phoenix Group (OTCMKTS:PNXGF). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE). Morgan Stanley issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG). BMO Capital Markets issued an outperform rating on the stock.

