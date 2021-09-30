Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Intesa Sanpaolo (BIT: ISP):

9/24/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/23/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.25 ($2.65) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

9/20/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

9/16/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

9/13/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/1/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/16/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.95 ($3.47) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/6/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.90 ($3.41) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

8/5/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.80 ($3.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

8/5/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.60 ($3.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

8/4/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.85 ($3.35) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

8/4/2021 – Intesa Sanpaolo was given a new €2.80 ($3.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. has a 1-year low of €2.39 ($2.81) and a 1-year high of €3.23 ($3.80).

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance segments. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services.

