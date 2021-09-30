Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) recently:
- 9/24/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.
- 9/24/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 9/15/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
- 9/14/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 8/24/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$54.00.
- 8/3/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$55.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
PD traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$51.20. 68,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.45. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$681.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.88.
Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.
