Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Precision Drilling (PD)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Precision Drilling (TSE: PD) recently:

9/24/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.

9/24/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.

9/15/2021 – Precision Drilling had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

9/14/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$45.00 to C$48.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Precision Drilling was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a C$50.00 price target on the stock, down previously from C$54.00.

8/3/2021 – Precision Drilling had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from C$55.00 to C$45.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

PD traded down C$0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$51.20. 68,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,064. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$41.89 and a 200 day moving average price of C$39.45. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52-week low of C$15.80 and a 52-week high of C$54.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$681.16 million and a PE ratio of -3.88.

Precision Drilling (TSE:PD) (NYSE:PDS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported C($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($4.55) by C($1.16). The company had revenue of C$201.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$207.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -3.8900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related products and services in North America and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

