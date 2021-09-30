Investors Buy Large Volume of Katapult Put Options (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 21,767 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the typical volume of 1,884 put options.

Separately, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Katapult from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Get Katapult alerts:

In other news, COO Derek Medlin acquired 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.30 per share, for a total transaction of $51,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 273,803 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,352.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Orlando Zayas bought 25,000 shares of Katapult stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.42 per share, with a total value of $110,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,538,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,799,069.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 69,750 shares of company stock valued at $278,165 in the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KPLT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Katapult in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $87,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Katapult during the second quarter worth $90,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Katapult during the second quarter worth $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPLT opened at $5.33 on Thursday. Katapult has a 52-week low of $3.10 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89, a current ratio of 8.62 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.47 million for the quarter.

Katapult Company Profile

Katapult Group, Inc, doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership.

Recommended Story: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.