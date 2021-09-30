Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by B. Riley

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by B. Riley in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CSR. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Sunday, July 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.38.

NYSE:CSR opened at $97.51 on Tuesday. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 5.34%. Research analysts forecast that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CSR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $475,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

