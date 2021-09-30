Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.94 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust in a report issued on Tuesday, September 28th. B. Riley analyst G. Mehta expects that the company will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Investors Real Estate Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.89 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Investors Real Estate Trust from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Compass Point raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

CSR opened at $97.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.05, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 12 month low of $64.13 and a 12 month high of $108.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.03.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.41). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 17.44%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is an increase from Investors Real Estate Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSR. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $509,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust by 96,080.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.

