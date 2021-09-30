Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,304,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,334,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 2.83% of Invitation Homes worth $608,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,008,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,977,000 after purchasing an additional 406,967 shares during the period. PGGM Investments lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 74.9% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 17,344,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,765,000 after purchasing an additional 7,426,060 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 10.9% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 14,193,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,053,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399,705 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 20.1% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,000 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invitation Homes by 4.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,864,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,276,000 after purchasing an additional 327,496 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $38.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.87 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $491.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.59 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

INVH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $48.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.75.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing and operating single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

