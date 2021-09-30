ION Trading Down 1% This Week (ION)

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded 31.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. ION has a total market capitalization of $428,408.83 and approximately $153.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0311 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00149750 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003675 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $206.74 or 0.00473988 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00015864 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.14 or 0.00039301 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012429 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001748 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,658,400 coins and its circulating supply is 13,758,400 coins. The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here . ION’s official website is ionomy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

