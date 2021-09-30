Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) Short Interest Down 96.8% in September

Ionic Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:IONKF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 96.8% from the August 31st total of 19,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IONKF remained flat at $$0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 35,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,498. Ionic Brands has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.08.

Separately, Clarus Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ionic Brands from C$0.45 to C$0.30 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Ionic Brands Corp. provides cannabis related services in Washington and Oregon. The company manufacture and distribute hard goods, such as cartridges, applicators, pens, jars, etc. under the IONIC brand name. The company is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington.

