iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPIC) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 600.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

IPIC stock remained flat at $$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday. 11,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,241. iPic Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.58.

iPic Entertainment Company Profile

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

