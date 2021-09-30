IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Short Interest Update

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a growth of 544,900.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 38.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.20% of IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CSML traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,485. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $21.96 and a 12 month high of $36.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.23.

