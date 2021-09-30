IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 13,910 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $21,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $607,615,000 after purchasing an additional 69,450 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,881,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $556,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,933 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,151,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $415,489,000 after purchasing an additional 39,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,453,974 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $280,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.33.

IQV traded down $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $241.22. 16,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $254.13 and its 200 day moving average is $236.90. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.65 and a fifty-two week high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

