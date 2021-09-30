iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Short Interest Up 707.3% in September

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,400 shares, a growth of 707.3% from the August 31st total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 554,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 903,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,342,000 after acquiring an additional 237,551 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,126,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,334,000 after buying an additional 187,234 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,518,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,867,000 after buying an additional 120,792 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,893,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,143,000 after purchasing an additional 35,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 43,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 4,975 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.07. The stock had a trading volume of 361,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 618,729. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $51.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.28.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

