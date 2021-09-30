iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stock Holdings Decreased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 20.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,930 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000.

DGRO stock traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.59. The company had a trading volume of 46,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,564. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $38.37 and a 1 year high of $53.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.71.

