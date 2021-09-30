iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,762,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620,337 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 12.6% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 0.61% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $549,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $190,759,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $15,281,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 4,538 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% during the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 13,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $114.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,697,083. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $115.96 and a 200-day moving average of $115.11. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.45.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

