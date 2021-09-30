iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stock Holdings Decreased by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $2,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,169,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 13,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. HYA Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 57,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,306,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.43. 413,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.23. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $64.68 and a 1 year high of $76.51.

See Also: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.