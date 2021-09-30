iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Short Interest Up 1,105.8% in September

iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,700 shares, an increase of 1,105.8% from the August 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

BGRN stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.82. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,308. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $53.93 and a 1-year high of $56.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $55.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGRN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $243,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $331,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $2,877,000. Johnson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 627.2% during the first quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 94,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,164,000 after purchasing an additional 81,477 shares during the last quarter.

