iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) Position Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:MXI) by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,925 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.42% of iShares Global Materials ETF worth $3,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Materials ETF by 137.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Global Materials ETF by 456.7% during the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Global Materials ETF during the first quarter valued at about $211,000.

NYSEARCA MXI opened at $85.40 on Thursday. iShares Global Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.77 and a fifty-two week high of $99.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.48.

iShares Global Materials ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Materials Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Materials Sector Index (the Index).

