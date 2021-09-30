iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Shares Up 1.8%

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) shot up 1.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.62 and last traded at $17.55. 33,788 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 481,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.25.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.85.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust Micro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.