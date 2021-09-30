iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) Short Interest Down 87.2% in September

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,600 shares, a decrease of 87.2% from the August 31st total of 474,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 43.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 3,945 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the first quarter worth about $194,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 93.8% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 13,088 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $269,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at $322,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $35.85. The company had a trading volume of 12,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,616. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.85 and a 1 year high of $36.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.17.

