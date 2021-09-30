iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG) Trading Down 0.2%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (BATS:IBHG)’s share price fell 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $24.96 and last traded at $24.96. 3,492 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $25.01.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.99.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.