iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.3% from the August 31st total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 25,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 3.67% of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Shares of IBTI stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.38. 836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,260. iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $25.04 and a 12 month high of $26.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.47.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st.

