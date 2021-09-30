iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) Shares Down 0.1%

Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDW) were down 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.00. Approximately 26,514 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 577% from the average daily volume of 3,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.03.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2031 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.