iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Shares of IFGL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.
