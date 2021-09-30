iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 87.8% from the August 31st total of 74,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of IFGL traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $28.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,595. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.38. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.70 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a boost from iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,377 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,622 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

