iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB) Trading 0.1% Higher

iShares MBS ETF (NYSEARCA:MBB)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $108.15 and last traded at $108.14. Approximately 1,228,012 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 1,578,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.03.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.49 and a 200-day moving average of $108.44.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.