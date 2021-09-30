iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) Shares Up 1.4%

iShares MSCI China ETF (NYSEARCA:MCHI) shot up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $68.01 and last traded at $67.53. 5,730,130 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,852,959 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.61.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24.

