iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Stake Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 119.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,040,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 565,969 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.14% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $82,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 148,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,734,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Darwin Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 312.2% during the second quarter. Darwin Advisors LLC now owns 78,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,174,000 after buying an additional 59,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.0% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 196,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 19,392 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $78.02. 3,382,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,986,326. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.41. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $60.97 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

