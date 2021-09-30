iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) Stock Price Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $28.66

iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF (NASDAQ:RING) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.66 and traded as low as $23.91. iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF shares last traded at $24.00, with a volume of 191,058 shares traded.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laffer Tengler Investments raised its position in iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 369.1% during the second quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 8,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 14,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $715,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter worth $838,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter worth $5,310,000.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Global Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.