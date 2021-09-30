iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 94,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 875,648 shares.The stock last traded at $27.07 and had previously closed at $27.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average is $28.52.

Get iShares MSCI Spain ETF alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 8.3% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,531,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,796,000 after acquiring an additional 347,488 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 333.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,595,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,712 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 2,452.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,349,000 after acquiring an additional 856,991 shares in the last quarter. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,690,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 692.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 357,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,770,000 after purchasing an additional 312,041 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Spain ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.