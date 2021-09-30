iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,987 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWN. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IWN opened at $161.94 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $98.60 and a 52 week high of $174.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $160.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.69.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.