iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,107 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,117 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $115.14. The stock had a trading volume of 4,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 697,505. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.56. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $124.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be issued a $1.032 dividend. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 24th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

