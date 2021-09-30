iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) is Advisory Services Network LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 220,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $24,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHV traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $110.47. 1,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,663,459. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $110.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.49.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.