iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,200,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,905 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.94% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF worth $591,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 158,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,358,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $320,000. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 9,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 38,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,071,000 after acquiring an additional 9,510 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $267.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.67. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $183.89 and a 12 month high of $277.81.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

