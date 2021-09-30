iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Acquired by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Advisory Services Network LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $16,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,108,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,073,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,849 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,976,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,466,116,000 after acquiring an additional 906,310 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,277,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,274,134,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,482,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,029,177,000 after acquiring an additional 252,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,332,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $941,421,000 after acquiring an additional 196,101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $1.26 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.81. 306,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,194,165. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $110.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.74. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.65 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

