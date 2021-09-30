iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) is WealthNavi Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

WealthNavi Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,184,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 150,727 shares during the period. iShares US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.1% of WealthNavi Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. WealthNavi Inc. owned 2.97% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $222,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $711,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $479,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 198,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $336,000.

IYR traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 726,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,706,279. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.07 and its 200-day moving average is $101.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

