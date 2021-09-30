iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) Shares Sold by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,059 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR owned 0.15% of iShares US Real Estate ETF worth $7,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 115,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after buying an additional 61,383 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 16.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,953,000 after acquiring an additional 5,456 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $785,227,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 336,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,892,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in iShares US Real Estate ETF during the first quarter valued at about $36,776,000.

Get iShares US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYR opened at $104.01 on Thursday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $76.33 and a 12-month high of $111.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.81.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.